  5. Cherry AK-47 Infused Blunt 2g
Hybrid

Cherry AK-47 Infused Blunt 2g

by RocWoods

RocWoods Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry AK-47 Infused Blunt 2g

About this product

About this strain

Cherry AK-47

Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

