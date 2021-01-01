 Loading…

Indica

Purple Punch

by Roganja

Roganja Cannabis Flower Purple Punch

About this product

About this brand

Roganja flower is produced in the Rogue Appellation of Southern Oregon. We are a tier 2 recreational licensed outdoor farm producing the finest in craft cannabis. Certified Kind certification meets organic Oregon tilth standards. Tucked away in a beautiful irrigated pasture with native soil and gravity fed by irrigation water from Big Butte springs. Grown from exclusive bioregional strains provided by Massive Seeds. Leading the way in sustainable sungrown cannabis of the highest quality. Owned and operated by two brothers who learned organic cannabis cultivation from their dad who grew cannabis on the same land since 1975. We are thankful for this beautiful microclimate we grew up in and realize it is the land that provides some of the best herb in the world.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

