4000 mg Full Spectrum Salve

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Other Miscellaneous 4000 mg Full Spectrum Salve

About this product

Our buttery, beeswax salve is packed full of CBD (4000mg to be exact!!) and that is just the beginning. Infused with local, native healing herbs that are harvested in the same hills and valleys where our award winning cannabis plants are grown. Pure local, CBD distillate and coconut oil round out this amazing salve that can be smoothed on post work out for soft tissue aches, or even after a shower for an all over moisturizing and pain busting experience! Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Southern Oregon Hemp Flower, White Willow Bark, Calendula, St. John’s Wort, Kava Kava, Yarrow, Passion Flower, Cat’s Claw, Arnica, Marshmallow, Comfrey, Beeswax, Rosemary Essential Oils, Spruce Essentials Oils, and Lavender Essential Oils.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

