All Purpose CBD Isolate Seasoning (1000 Mg)
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Put some hemp in your step with this mindblowing,all-purpose CBD seasoning. We made this one THC free so everyone can enjoy it. A whopping 1000mg of tasteless, odorless, CBD isolate blended amongst your favorite culinary heavy hitters like salt, pepper, paprika, and celery, this convenient seasoning powder will quickly become your go-to spice every time you are in the kitchen. Sprinkle on your eggs in the morning, it goes amazing in soups and sides at lunch, or throw some on your steak at dinner…..no matter which meal it is…it’s a great AND tasty way to effortlessly infuse some CBD into your diet.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.