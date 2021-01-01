 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Hash

CBD Hash

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Hash

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

A combination of heat and pressure turn this already treasured part of the cannabis plant into a truly pure and potent smoking experience. We know that CBD has a host of health benefits in conjunction with those present in CBG products. Add to that the fact that kief is the most potent part of the cannabis plant and you have one of THE most powerful cannabis products on the market. Our CBD hash is made in the Rogue Lab by hand to ensure quality and efficacy.

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review