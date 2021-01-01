 Loading…

CBD Kief

by Rogue Apothecary

You know that frosty stuff on the outside of a beautiful bud? That is the most potent part of the hemp flower and packs a punch of over 35% total cannabinoids! Kief, the earth toned powder that comes from the trichomes of the hemp flower is even easier to use than the flower itself and can be sprinkled in foods, joints, and even teas to get the most bang for your buck.

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

