CBD Massage Candle 500mg
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Natural fragrance oils, renewable soy wax, and 500 mg of untainted CBD oil combine for a truly enlightening episode. There are so many convenient ways to get CBD, but this one takes the cake. Light her up to experience a killer seasonal scent and that perfect relaxing glow that usually accompanies happiness. This method of CBD bliss is simple…light and go!
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.