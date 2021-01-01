CBG Isolate
Wanting to get a super high dose of CBG without the fuss of rolling or worrying about THC accumulation? CBG isolate is perfect for you! The purest form of CBG, isolate is a fine white powder that is tasteless and odorless and perfect for baking, mixing, and anything else you want to add the healing properties of CBG.
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
