Comet Rocks

by Rogue Apothecary

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These little cuties are just like their big sisters (moonrocks) in that they are born as sweet little buds on our farm, then rolled in broad spectrum distillate, but they are different because we coat them in CBG isolate, so the THC is low, but the CBG is HIGH. Clocking in at over 80% CBG, make no mistake, these girls WILL cure what ails you.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

