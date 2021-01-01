Comet Rocks
About this product
These little cuties are just like their big sisters (moonrocks) in that they are born as sweet little buds on our farm, then rolled in broad spectrum distillate, but they are different because we coat them in CBG isolate, so the THC is low, but the CBG is HIGH. Clocking in at over 80% CBG, make no mistake, these girls WILL cure what ails you.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
