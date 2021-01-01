D8 Assorted Gummies
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
One of the newest members of the Rogue arsenal, D8 gummies are just what you have been looking for to combat anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia as well as soothing away major aches and pains. This VERY potent, hemp derived compound is intended for bed time use as you will be too relaxed to move a muscle or complete that task you’ve been meaning to do…….
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.