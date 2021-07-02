 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Delta 8 Gummies 50 Mg (Blue Razz, Watermelon & Mango)

Delta 8 Gummies 50 Mg (Blue Razz, Watermelon & Mango)

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Edibles Candy Delta 8 Gummies 50 Mg (Blue Razz, Watermelon & Mango)
Rogue Apothecary Edibles Candy Delta 8 Gummies 50 Mg (Blue Razz, Watermelon & Mango)
Rogue Apothecary Edibles Candy Delta 8 Gummies 50 Mg (Blue Razz, Watermelon & Mango)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

One of the newest members of the Rogue arsenal, D8 gummies are just what you have been looking for to combat anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia as well as soothing away major aches and pains. This VERY potent, hemp derived compound is intended for bed time use as you will be too relaxed to move a muscle or complete that task you’ve been meaning to do……. Blue Razz, Mango and Watermelon

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review