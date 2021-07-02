About this product

One of the newest members of the Rogue arsenal, D8 gummies are just what you have been looking for to combat anxiety, inflammation, and insomnia as well as soothing away major aches and pains. This VERY potent, hemp derived compound is intended for bed time use as you will be too relaxed to move a muscle or complete that task you’ve been meaning to do……. Blue Razz, Mango and Watermelon