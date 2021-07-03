 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta 8 Rogue Ranchers 30 Mg

Delta 8 Rogue Ranchers 30 Mg

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 Rogue Ranchers 30 Mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Just like your favorite hard candy that rhymes with Smolly Fanchers…these hard candy squares are infused with high quality, crystal clear, hemp-derived delta 8 distillate and flavored with concentrates of Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Watermelon, Grape. At 30mg of Delta 8 per piece, these cuties are delicious and powerful at ridding pain and numbing anxiety. **Note-sublingual products can absorb directly into your blood stream and as such should be taken with caution and start well below the normal dosage until you gauge your body’s response to this and all other Delta 8 products**

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review