About this product

Just like your favorite hard candy that rhymes with Smolly Fanchers…these hard candy squares are infused with high quality, crystal clear, hemp-derived delta 8 distillate and flavored with concentrates of Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Watermelon, Grape. At 30mg of Delta 8 per piece, these cuties are delicious and powerful at ridding pain and numbing anxiety. **Note-sublingual products can absorb directly into your blood stream and as such should be taken with caution and start well below the normal dosage until you gauge your body’s response to this and all other Delta 8 products**