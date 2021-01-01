 Loading…

Hybrid

Elektra Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

Elektra is a sativa-dominant cross maintaining between 16% – 22% CBD content along with 0.3% THC or less. Elektra hemp flowers have a sticky to the touch feel and buds of green and orange. The flower gives off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma which lifts it up and above other CBD strains.

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

Elektra

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

