Elektra is a sativa-dominant cross maintaining between 16% – 22% CBD content along with 0.3% THC or less. Elektra hemp flowers have a sticky to the touch feel and buds of green and orange. The flower gives off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma which lifts it up and above other CBD strains.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
