Kraft Earrings

by Rogue Apothecary

Kraft Earrings

About this product

Exclusive release from our friends at Knotted Essentials, these macrame cannabis earrings are ALL handmade with one of a kind designs for Rogue Apothecary. Each earring is weaved with love and positive vibes so you will be feeling good about your inside energies and your outside ones. Enjoy these designs that are as unique and original as you!

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

