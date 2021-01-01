Lifter - Hemp
About this product
No one knows exactly where the Lifter strain gets its name, but make no mistake, these small, but mighty nugs pack a powerfully up lifting effect with every use. Lifter’s faint lemon flavor brings with it a peaceful focus that makes this flower good for day or night time use.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
