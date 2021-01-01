 Loading…

Hybrid

Lifter - Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

About this product

No one knows exactly where the Lifter strain gets its name, but make no mistake, these small, but mighty nugs pack a powerfully up lifting effect with every use. Lifter’s faint lemon flavor brings with it a peaceful focus that makes this flower good for day or night time use.

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

