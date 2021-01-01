 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Lip Salve (100 mg)
Hybrid

Lip Salve (100 mg)

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Other Miscellaneous Lip Salve (100 mg)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This 100mg lip salve smells as good as it feels. The smell, inspired by Tangerine Dream, is fresh and bright, while the feel is about as smooth as it gets. Made with organic beeswax and coconut oil, infused with essential oils like Frankincense for anti-aging, and scented with uplifting citrus oils to boot, our lip salve is a favorite among friends and family alike.

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Orange Dream

Orange Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review