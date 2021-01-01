Lip Salve (100 mg)
About this product
This 100mg lip salve smells as good as it feels. The smell, inspired by Tangerine Dream, is fresh and bright, while the feel is about as smooth as it gets. Made with organic beeswax and coconut oil, infused with essential oils like Frankincense for anti-aging, and scented with uplifting citrus oils to boot, our lip salve is a favorite among friends and family alike.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Orange Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
Orange Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses Orange Crush with Blue Dream, each of which bring a unique dimension to this strain. Inviting aromas of citrus and vanilla combine to create a distinct flavor profile that can only be compared to orange creamsicles. Mellow euphoria lightly settles in, easing you into a relaxed but alert state of mind that lets creativity roam free. Depression and stress sink away while your mood is lifted to new heights, and its lightweight effects make Orange Dream the perfect choice for any time of the day.
