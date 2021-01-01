OG Lime Hemp
About this product
An evenly balanced hybrid strain that is 50% indica / 50% Sativa. If you’re looking for a super citrusy flavor with high flying effects to boot, you’ve found it with OG Lime Kush. With its citrusy, sweet scent, and undertone flavors of spice, pine, and herbs, OG Lime has an edge in treating those suffering from chronic pain. Heart shaped buds that are light to forest green in color, their orange pistils and delicate coating of trichomes will have you chillin’ like a villain in no time at all.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Lime OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
