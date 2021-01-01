 Loading…

Pre Rolls (Trump T1, Sativa Blend, Indica Blend)

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Pre Rolls (Trump T1, Sativa Blend, Indica Blend)

Sometimes you need to relax on the fly and for that, we've got you covered. Grab one of our kief infused pre-rolls and chillax during your commute with one of the quickest ways to get CBD into your system. Our pre-rolls are pure, ground nugs (no byproducts here!) with a sprinkle of kief for extra CBD power, all wrapped up snugly in a custom cone.

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

