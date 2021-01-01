 Loading…

Relaxation Mist 100mg THC Free(CBD)

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Other Miscellaneous Relaxation Mist 100mg THC Free(CBD)

Naturally cleansing witch hazel suspension infused with 100mg of CBD oil and essential oils not only chases the bed bugs away, but the anxiety and stress will be swept out the window with just one spritz of this fabulous mist. Powerful amounts of cannabinoids, yet gentle enough for your skin, this spray is a great choice for keeping your CBD dosage short and sweet.

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

