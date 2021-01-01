 Loading…

  5. Rogue De CoCo 500 Mg

Rogue De CoCo 500 Mg

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Edibles Snack Foods Rogue De CoCo 500 Mg

Warm-up this winter or any time with Rogue Apothecary’s new CBG hot cocoa. Silky smooth cocoa powder with snowy white CBG isolate is a decadent and delicious way to get nature’s medicine into your daily routine. Cooked up in our very own rogue kitchen, CBG cocoa was born of Hallmark Christmas movies and cold Southern Oregon nights. 500mg of CBG has never been so easy!

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

