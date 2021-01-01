Rogue Palm Rolls (Indica Blend, Sativa Blend, Trump T1)
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sometimes you want to have your cake and eat it too, so Rogue Apothecary created a relaxing blend of our favorite couching locking strains. Instead of selecting several strains, grinding and rolling all on your own, grab a Rogue Roll, Netflix-n-hale.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.