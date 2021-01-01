 Loading…

Rogue Soak (CBD) 500mg THC Free

by Rogue Apothecary

Do you love CBD so much that you just want to take a bath in it? Well don’t go pouring all your Rogue Apothecary Elixir in the tub all at once! Our bath salts are a much easier and cheaper way to go about gaining the results you desire. Our CBD bath salts are scented with lavender fragrance oil, powered by CBD distillate, and rounded out with some dried lavender that is both adorable AND smells amazing. Soak away your aches and pains before bed and follow up with some relaxation mist for a night of sweet dreams.

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

