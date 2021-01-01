 Loading…

Sasquatch Soap Bar

by Rogue Apothecary

About this product

She milks the goats and calls them by name…. Our friend in the Illinois Valley makes these amazing, luxurious soaps and we just had to share them with you. Buttery soft, 60mg of Southern Oregon grown CBD, and AMAZING essential oils, these Sasquatch Bars make everyone want to be a little cleaner.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

