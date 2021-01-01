 Loading…

  5. Sour Lifter
Hybrid

Sour Lifter

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Sour Lifter

All the wonder of standard Lifter, but even more terps! We all know that terps are just as important to the experience as CBD percentages and Sour Lifter does NOT disappoint! She smokes as good as she smells guys. Fresh Citrus. Be sure to try our limited edition Sour Lifter before it’s gone!

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

