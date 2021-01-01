Sour Lifter
About this product
All the wonder of standard Lifter, but even more terps! We all know that terps are just as important to the experience as CBD percentages and Sour Lifter does NOT disappoint! She smokes as good as she smells guys. Fresh Citrus. Be sure to try our limited edition Sour Lifter before it’s gone!
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
