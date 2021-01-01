 Loading…

Hybrid

Super Sour Space Candy Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

Super Sour Space Candy Hemp

About this product

Our regular, AMAZING sour space candy crossed with sour diesel makes for astronomical amounts of pleasurable relaxation.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

