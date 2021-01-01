The Wife Hemp
Sweet AND skunky, the Wife exerts a soothing calm over mind and body. Not as motivating as some strains, The Wife will make you “don’t worry be happy” as it takes over your muscles and your mind to ease nausea, chronic pain and migraines. A sweet, fruity front , with a rugged, hard hitting tail end inhalation, you won’t be disappointed with the work you put into her. The Wife is characterized by pale green buds and pistils, so while she may not always be the prettiest bud in the room, she is definitely one of the most medically potent.
Rogue Apothecary
The Wife
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.
