Sweet AND skunky, the Wife exerts a soothing calm over mind and body. Not as motivating as some strains, The Wife will make you “don’t worry be happy” as it takes over your muscles and your mind to ease nausea, chronic pain and migraines. A sweet, fruity front , with a rugged, hard hitting tail end inhalation, you won’t be disappointed with the work you put into her. The Wife is characterized by pale green buds and pistils, so while she may not always be the prettiest bud in the room, she is definitely one of the most medically potent.