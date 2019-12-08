 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1 fl oz 30ml Ultraviolet Glass Jars/ 2 pack

by Rogue Paq

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Extend the life of your flower inside our ultraviolet glass jars. 2 jars per order. Up to 3 jars conveniently fit inside the Solo Paq of your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier. Features/Specifications Smell proof Airtight Ultraviolet glass prevents harmful visible light rays from penetrating and degrading your flower, while allowing beneficial UV and infrared light that eradicates molds, algae, and bacteria We recommend using a grease pencil directly on the glass to record the contents of each container Can fit up to 4 inside the removable pouch of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case Size: 1fl oz capacity I 30ml I 2" (50mm) Diameter I 1.5" Height (2) 1 fl oz jars per order

1 customer review

5.01

Peonyblush

Besides the fact that these perfectly fit in my Rogue Paq, they keep my products fresher longer than the clear plastic eye-sore of a container I was using. Win-win!

About this brand

**20% Exclusive savings for Leafly readers** Use code: LEAFLY20 Form may follow function, but we believe that the two are not mutually exclusive. Rogue Paq® (pronounced "pack") luxury ritual cases allow you to organize and easily transport all the components of your ceremony - with style. In addition, keeping your tools and fillers at the ready inside a beautiful vessel helps you to remain mindful of purpose. Rogue Paq (patent pending) was founded by NY wardrobe stylist and Goldman Sachs alumna, Jessica Cadmus (AKA the Wardrobe Whisperer), who thinks non-stop about how people present themselves. Her style advice and commentary has been featured on CBS This Morning: Saturday, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Business Insider, and more. She's worked for small as well as leading media companies, such as HBO, to get stars red-carpet ready. Jessica has been a featured stylist at major events like NY's Fashion's Night Out and she's been a guest stylist for international brands like Hugo Boss, Reiss, and Alexis Bittar. She has spent the last 12 years dressing power brokers and influencers and ensuring their aesthetic is highly cultivated. When she discovered her clients were carrying their ritual in vessels like old pencil cases and baggies, a problem defined itself: the need for a refined carrying case. Because Jess is keenly aware that everything a person puts on and carries reflects who they are, she has designed each version of the Rogue Paq ritual case with a sleek, sophisticated, and polished aesthetic. She hand-selects premium materials and hardware and composes them in harmonious combinations. The results are elevated and luxurious yet remain subtle and discreet. Rogue Paq ritual cases are also highly functional and exceptionally well made. Their thoughtful design includes details like easy-to-wipe, water-resistant interior pockets for simple maintenance and scent suppression, and quick-access internal elastics for pens, tips, cleaners, and chords. Gone are the days when you have to root in the depths of your bag or pockets to locate the various articles of your ritual. With Rogue Paq, your tools and accessories will be neatly organized and safely guarded -- while preserving, and elevating, your core style. Join our Paq and raise your ritual.