-ACO-
on December 3rd, 2019
I have a full Rogue Paq that I use when I go out or travel but I wanted this one to keep at home. So glad I could get the pouch on its own. Thank you, Rogue Paq!
It's frustrating to dig inside your bag for the essentials of your ritual. Corral your tools and accoutrements inside the small but roomy, luxurious leather Solo Paq. Features: ● Scent suppression for extreme discretion ● Water-resistant protective lining for easy maintenance ● Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel ● Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption ● Perfect size for the Hanu Stone, PAX, Firefly, or similar-sized vaporizer along with its charger, (or a pipe or papers), a 1oz 50mm glass storage jar, and a 50mm 4-piece dry herb grinder NOTE: Paq comes empty, items in the photos are for size and scale Details: Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather with super supple hand-feel Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers Colors: black leather exterior/black interior Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- wipe with a damp cloth Specifications: Dimensions/Weight: Length - 2.5" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 2.5" Weight - 2oz
on December 3rd, 2019
on November 30th, 2019
This paq, is elegant as can be. I never thought I’d see something so pretty to carry a few stoney essentials for the evening. I was super lucky to win a giveaway by them and I was just as pumped to receive it as I was to find out I won! Sometimes things can be deceiving. This bag, is not. I am a stay at home mom. I don’t go out often and when I do, you know I’ll be raising my ritual with my paq. Because I had won a giveaway, it even had a BEAUTIFUL horse tassel on it. Which just makes the bag that much more beautiful. I love black. I love pretty things. I like products that I ACTUALLY get use out of, rather than letting it sit on a shelf collecting dust. I think you need this in your life if you like pretty things! Plus the customer service was great! The shipping was incredibly fast considering it came from the states and I live in Canada.
on November 29th, 2019
What an amazing product!! Such an elegant way to transport my stash. Finally got rid of my pencil case. I purchased 1 for myself and 1 for a gift. Get the monogramming.