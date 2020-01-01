 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Alien Walker Rosin 1g

by Rogue Raven Farms

Alien Walker Rosin 1g

Alien Walker

Alien Walker

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

Rogue Raven Farms

Here at Rogue Raven Farms attention to fine detail is something that we take very seriously, and are very passionate about doing. Our main goal and priority is to produce the absolute best product for the consumer and Washington State i502 market. Always. From room sanitizing, propagation, vegetation, flowering, harvesting, cure, testing, trimming, to packaging. To YOU! Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms to get a better idea of what we have going on around here at the farm, to see what we have coming up, and will be available for a store near you. Please remember to enjoy Rogue Raven Farms responsibly and to ask your local Washington State Recreational Retailer for our top shelf brand and products. #RogueRavenFarms