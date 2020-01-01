Here at Rogue Raven Farms attention to fine detail is something that we take very seriously, and are very passionate about doing. Our main goal and priority is to produce the absolute best product for the consumer and Washington State i502 market. Always. From room sanitizing, propagation, vegetation, flowering, harvesting, cure, testing, trimming, to packaging. To YOU! Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms to get a better idea of what we have going on around here at the farm, to see what we have coming up, and will be available for a store near you. Please remember to enjoy Rogue Raven Farms responsibly and to ask your local Washington State Recreational Retailer for our top shelf brand and products. #RogueRavenFarms