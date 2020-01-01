 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Chunk Wax 1g

by Rogue Raven Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors. 

About this brand

Rogue Raven Farms Logo
Here at Rogue Raven Farms attention to fine detail is something that we take very seriously, and are very passionate about doing. Our main goal and priority is to produce the absolute best product for the consumer and Washington State i502 market. Always. From room sanitizing, propagation, vegetation, flowering, harvesting, cure, testing, trimming, to packaging. To YOU! Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms to get a better idea of what we have going on around here at the farm, to see what we have coming up, and will be available for a store near you. Please remember to enjoy Rogue Raven Farms responsibly and to ask your local Washington State Recreational Retailer for our top shelf brand and products. #RogueRavenFarms