About this product

The Rokin Mini Tank is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. At only 2” high and 1 ¼” wide, it’s one of the smallest vapes on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! The included top airflow cartridge can work with all different viscosities of oil. But, with the 510 thread connection the Mini Tank will work with any other 510 threaded cartridge on the market and with Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge. To operate Mini Tank all you need to do is turn it on and go. It features a preheat function (3 clicks) that warms up your oils for use before your first use and a large 500 mAh lithium ion battery. The kit also included a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Mini Tank may be small, but it packs a big punch! » For oils » Fits in the palm of your hand » 500 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery » Micro USB charging connection » 15 second preheat function » Lanyard included » Works with Rokin EASY FILL cartridge » 510 threaded connection » 1-year battery warranty » Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards » For aromatherapy purposes only