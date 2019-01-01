 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Nitro 2 Battery kit Gunmetal

Nitro 2 Battery kit Gunmetal

by Rokin

Write a review
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Nitro 2 Battery kit Gunmetal
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Nitro 2 Battery kit Gunmetal

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our upgraded Nitro2 Batteries are out now! Enjoy the large capacity battery and spring loaded connection so you never worry about your cartridge connection with the battery. Rose Gold will be added shortly. The Nitro2 concentrate pen kit will be in stock coming in January. » 650 mAh Lithium Ion Battery » 3 Temperature settings » 4.2 max voltage » Fits all 510 threaded cartridges » Spring loaded connection » Stainless steel casing » Micro USB charger included » Compatible with Nitro Atomizers, Cyclone Atomizers, and Thunder Cartridges » 1-year warranty » FCC and CE certified » For aromatherapy purposes only

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.