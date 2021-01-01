About this product

The Rokin Quickdraw battery is our most simple and easy to use stick battery available. The Quickdraw’s lithium ion battery will always out perform other stick batteries on the market and provide a premium vape experience. The built-in autodraw technology makes sure taking your next hit is effortless. The autodraw also eliminates the need for a button on the battery, which can’t get accidentally pressed while sitting in your pocket or carrying case.