 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Viper

Viper

by Rokin

Write a review
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Viper
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Viper
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Viper
Rokin Vaping Batteries & Power Viper

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Rokin Viper Cannabis Vaporizer is the newest addition to the Rokin oil vaporizer line of products. The Viper offers a discreet and portable oil vaporizer with the ability to fully conceal the entire 1/2 gram cartridge inside the battery. The new eject feature allows the cartridge to pop up instantly whenever you’re to go and slides right back in easily by pressing it down until it clicks in. The 510 threaded connection will work with most cartridges on the market and ensure a solid connection every time. The Viper comes with 4 temperature settings and a preheat mode that will satisfy all ranges of users and different types of oil. With its huge 650 mAh battery you won’t need to recharge it constantly and ensure solid performance for an extended period of time. » 650 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery » Power Level Indicator » 4 Voltage settings (2.8v, 3.2v, 3.7v, and 4.2v) » Micro USB charging connection » 17 second preheat function (1.8v) » Micro USB included » No cartridge included » Ejectable cartridge » Recommended for 1/2 gram cartridges (cartridge opening 11.7mm) » Works with Rokin EASY FILL cartridge and ceramic cartridge » 510 threaded connection » 3” tall, 1.5” wide, and 0.75” thick » 1-year battery warranty » Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards » For aromatherapy purposes only

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.