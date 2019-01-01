About this product
Any quantity 250 + (more than 1million) Material: Semi-gloss paper Size: 1 inch X 3 inch (H X W) Roll Orientation #3 Shape: Rectangle Corners: rounded (0.059 radius) contact: gary@quadrigausa.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Roll Label Printing
We print roll labels, digital/hybrid technology, 2-3 business day turnaround, high resolution, min 250 up to more than 1 million, finishing available- lamination, uv coating and cold foil, and perforation. NO PRINTING PLATES. :)