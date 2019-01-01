About this product
This indica dominant hybrid (65% Indica:35% Sativa) is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Expect a skunky grape nose and an intense body high.
Northern Lights #5
Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time. The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989. The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.
roll model
roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.