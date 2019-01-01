About this product
An indica dominant hybrid (70% Indica:30% Sativa) of celebrity genetics and super potency, soapy fuel scent and truly a unique taste.
roll model
roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.