An indica dominant hybrid (60% indica:40% sativa) known for its smooth and creamy taste.
About this strain
Ice Cream
Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.