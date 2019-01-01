 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Ice Cream - 3 Pack (1.5g)

Ice Cream - 3 Pack (1.5g)

by roll model

Ice Cream - 3 Pack (1.5g)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

An indica dominant hybrid (60% indica:40% sativa) known for its smooth and creamy taste.

About this strain

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

About this brand

roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.