About this product
A sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% Sativa: 30% Indica), is a cross between Clementine and Purple Punch bred by Symbiotic Genetics. This rising star strain has a strong sweet fruit punch and citrus nose. Just like it’s name this is strain is the perfect early morning pick me up.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.