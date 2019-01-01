 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple God - 3 Pack (1.5g)

Purple God - 3 Pack (1.5g)

by roll model

Write a review
roll model Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple God - 3 Pack (1.5g)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

An indica dominant strain (80% Indica: 20% Sativa), this is known as the “one hitter quitter”, this strong indica is sure to provide maximum couch-lock.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

roll model Logo
roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.