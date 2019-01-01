 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Strawberry Jerry - 3 Pack (1.5g)

Strawberry Jerry - 3 Pack (1.5g)

by roll model

$25.00MSRP

About this product

A sativa dominant hybrid (70% Sativa:30% Indica) with a sweet aromatic nose. This energizing strain will take you into the clouds.

About this strain

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

About this brand

roll model Logo
roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.