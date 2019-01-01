About this product
About this strain
Sweet and Sour Widow
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.