  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Sweet Widow - Single (1g)

Sweet Widow - Single (1g)

by roll model

$27.00MSRP

About this product

An indica dominant hybrid (70% indica:30% sativa), with a relatively low THC content and higher than average CBD content is great for relaxation.

About this strain

Sweet and Sour Widow

Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile. 

About this brand

roll model Logo
roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.