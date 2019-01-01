 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Widow Cheese - 3 Pack (1.5g)

by roll model

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Cheese lovers rejoice, this 50:50 hybrid brings the best of UK Cheese and world famous White Widow.

About this strain

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.