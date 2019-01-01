 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
roll model

About this product

A sativa dominant strain (70% Sativa:30% Indica) that provides an energy boost, improves mood and helps with depression.

About this strain

Zelly’s Gift by Dragonfly Earth Medicine is a flavorful sativa-dominant strain with a heartfelt dedication. Created for a friend of the farm who’d been imprisoned on a cannabis conviction, Zelly’s Gift is the flavorful cross of an Afgoo x Purple Thai x Super Lemon Haze x God Bud father and a Jack Herer mother. The strong mother genetics root this strain in uplifting sativa effects while its recessive indica-dominant genetics imbue the plant with flavors of lime leaves and grape jelly. The grower suggests Zelly’s Gift for consumers seeking an energizing boost that improves mood and helps combat depression.   

About this brand

roll model is a premium Canadian craft cannabis brand based out of Vancouver, BC. Our mission is to breakdown stigma against cannabis use through exceptional product design and building a community of role models. Exceptional product design means we will hold ourselves up to the highest standards in product quality, product relevancy and safety. We want the world to know cannabis use is for everyone including your role models.