12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We are psyched to be paired up with one of our favorite brands, Cookies. Roll-uh-Bowl™ / Cookies - Limited Edition is an easy to store fold-able, portable silicone water pipe. Equipped with a Graffix™ removable downstem, black anodized alloy eject-a-bowl and Cookies Blue silicone band with 4 Cookies Logos. Big shout out to Berner for this collab!
Be the first to review this product.