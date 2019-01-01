 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge 800mg

by Roll Up 420

$45.00MSRP

About this product

800mg 1ml no thc Grape flavor

About this strain

Purple Bubba

Purple Bubba is a cross of two well-known indica strains, Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to reports, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for patients suffering from chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.

About this brand

We are a online base store with also the service to set you up with appointments with a doctor in south Florida for your medical card.