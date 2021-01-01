Rollin Budz 5x8 Honeycomb Dab Mat
About this product
This silicone mat provides the perfect surface for all dabbing needs. The non-stick material makes it easy to clean and ensures that no wax is ever wasted. Durable and strong, this mat helps to prevent unwanted messes during smoke sessions. Food grade silicone material Durable and strong 100% non-stick surface BPA free Freezer, microwave, dishwasher safe Heat resistant Colorful, eye-catching design Dimensions: 5" x 8"
About this brand
Rollin Budz
