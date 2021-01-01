About this product

The Colby bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Colby is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. The hidden childproof lock allows for peace of mind that your stash remain a secret. The Colby is the stylish way to keep your stash concealed! Features Premium activated carbon technology Thermal lining Sleek look Waterproof zipper Hidden combination zipper lock Carrying handle Durable fabric Dimensions: 12"x9"