  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Rollin Budz Marley Scent Free Bag

Rollin Budz Marley Scent Free Bag

by Rollin Budz

The Marley bag from Rollin Budz is the perfect place to stash your goods without the worry of any scent escaping from the inside. The Marley is fully lined with premium activated carbon technology for superior multi-purpose odor protection. With additional pockets on each side, this bag appears compact but packs a big punch! Features Premium activated carbon technology Thermal lining Sleek look Waterproof zipper Carrying handles Durable fabric Dimensions: 9"x4"x5"

Rollin Budz provides everything that is needed to make smoking sessions better. We put an emphasis on quality and use only the best materials for our products.

