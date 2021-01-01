 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Rollin Budz Medically Approved Rolling Tray

Rollin Budz Medically Approved Rolling Tray

by Rollin Budz

Write a review
Rollin Budz Smoking Rolling Trays Rollin Budz Medically Approved Rolling Tray
Rollin Budz Smoking Rolling Trays Rollin Budz Medically Approved Rolling Tray

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The artistic Medically Approved rolling tray is a great addition to any rolling collection. The raised sides keep all of your rolling goods in place. The size is perfect for both at home use and on the go. Hardened Melamine never dents or bends. Always providing a flat surface. Feature: 11"x 6.69" Raised sides Glossy surface Rolled edges Durable Unique design Sturdy High quality Easy to clean Limited lifetime warranty

About this brand

Rollin Budz Logo
Rollin Budz provides everything that is needed to make smoking sessions better. We put an emphasis on quality and use only the best materials for our products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review